Features . The nonstick stove-top gourmet food smoker and steamer will allow you to smoke many foods right on your own stove or grill.. Smoke cooking is a healthy way to infuse flavor without the use of fats salts or oils and without added calories.. This smoker allows you to hot smoke food a process that retains moisture and natural cooking flavors so food does not dry out or get tough.. ZenUrban smoker also doubles as a steamer providing two great cookers in one.. Works well with all meat seafood and poultry dishes and it transforms ordinary vegetables into delicious main courses.. Large items like turkey or hams can be smoked as well by simply covering with an aluminum foil instead of the smoker lid.. Made of commercial-grade carbon steel for even heat retention and coated with a dishwasher safe nonstick surface for easy cleaning.. Non-metal utensils should be used to prevent damage to the finish.