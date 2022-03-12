Features . The nonstick grilling grid features a perforated grid bottom sides that allows for smoked air and heat to circulate continuously when cooking foods and prevents small food pieces from falling through to the bottom of the barbeque grill.. Add a smoky grilled flavor to vegetables and seafood and grill meats and chicken kabobs without having to thread on skewers.. The curved sides of the grid pan allow you to shake and rotate food while providing a convenient backstop for spatulas.. Large solid handles provide easy transport.. Made of commercial-grade carbon steel for even heat retention and coated with a dishwasher safe nonstick surface for easy cleaning.. Non-metal utensils should be used to prevent damage to the finish.. Size - 12 in.