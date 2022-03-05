Features . The stainless steel beer can chicken roaster with a detachable handle allows for cooking several roasters at a time on the grill for very tender and flavorful poultry with crispy skin.. Handle easily reattaches to the roaster base for easy transfer to a counter or platter.. The roaster s square base provides stability and it secures a chicken up to 8 pounds.. Simply fill the 8 oz. roaster with a marinade or with wine or beer; insert into the cavity of the bird and cook upright on the grill or in an oven.. Constructed of high quality 304-grade 18 10 stainless steel the roaster is dishwasher safe.. Use in the oven or on a covered barbeque grill.