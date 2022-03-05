Hover to Zoom
ZenUrban 880001 Barbecue Multi Tool Grill Set, 3-Piece
3UPC: 0070011223635
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Features . The hard wood handled 3-piece barbecue grill tool set includes a unique multi-tool grill scraper and ash scoop and a spatula and tongs.. Long handles with hanging loops are convenient for hanging the tools by the grill.. Each grill tool measures approximately 18 in. long.. Food contact surfaces are made of high quality 304-grade 18 10 stainless steel.. Dishwasher safe.