This all-season cover is made of weather protected fabric which resists mildew and won t shrink or stretch. An elastic shock cord in the bottom hem provides a quick and custom-like fit. Protect your mower against sun damage rain dust birds and tree sap. Fits all zero turn mowers with a deck up to 50 inches Reinforced air vent lets air circulate and helps prevent ballooning in winds Handy storage bag included One year