Features. Enjoy a glass of filtered water with ease from the zerowater 7-cup pitcher. 5-Stage filtration system removes 99.6% Of dissolved solids and chlorine taste from tap water. Nsf certified to reduce lead. Light-up tds meter measures contaminants in water and informs you when to change filter. Easy-fill, locking lid. Controlled pour spout for filling bottles. Slim design won't take up a lot of space in the refrigeratorSpecifications. Color: Blue. Material: Plastic. Capacity: 7 Cup