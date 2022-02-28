Hover to Zoom
Zevia Cream Soda Zero Calorie Soda
10 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0084942900214
It's not just a soda, it's a Zevia! We knew we could make something better, so we did. Clean ingredients, transparency and a bold commitment to continuous improvement. It's the new sweet™.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water , Natural Flavors , Stevia Leaf Extract , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
