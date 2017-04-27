Zevia Cream Soda
Product Details
Every soda in the Zevia line is a sweet treat, but Zevia Cream Soda is practically a dessert! Our naturally sweetened cream soda has a delicious deep aroma and luscious creamy taste. Unlike traditional cream soda or diet cream soda, there's nothing artificial about our version. Bubbling over with vanilla and butter, the flavor in our Zevia Cream Soda can satisfy even the greatest sweet tooth.
- Naturally Flavored
- No Sugar
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- Caffeine Free
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Kosher
- Product of USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Natural Flavors, Stevia Leaf Extract, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
