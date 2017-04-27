Zevia Cream Soda Perspective: front
Zevia Cream Soda

6 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0089477300122
Product Details

Every soda in the Zevia line is a sweet treat, but Zevia Cream Soda is practically a dessert! Our naturally sweetened cream soda has a delicious deep aroma and luscious creamy taste. Unlike traditional cream soda or diet cream soda, there's nothing artificial about our version. Bubbling over with vanilla and butter, the flavor in our Zevia Cream Soda can satisfy even the greatest sweet tooth.

  • Naturally Flavored
  • No Sugar
  • No Artificial Sweeteners
  • Caffeine Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan
  • Kosher
  • Product of USA

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (355 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Natural Flavors, Stevia Leaf Extract, Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
