Every soda in the Zevia line is a sweet treat, but Zevia Cream Soda is practically a dessert! Our naturally sweetened cream soda has a delicious deep aroma and luscious creamy taste. Unlike traditional cream soda or diet cream soda, there's nothing artificial about our version. Bubbling over with vanilla and butter, the flavor in our Zevia Cream Soda can satisfy even the greatest sweet tooth.

Naturally Flavored

No Sugar

No Artificial Sweeteners

Caffeine Free

Gluten Free

Vegan

Kosher

Product of USA