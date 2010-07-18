Hover to Zoom
Zevia Diet Lemon Lime Twist Natural Soda
6 Cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0089477300102
Product Details
The epitome of refreshment. We've replicated a classic lemon lime flavor that you already love, and re-created it in true Zevia fashion, as a natural soda with none of the bad soda stuff and a pretty delicious taste. Our Lemon Lime Twist is naturally flavored with a blend of pure lemon and lime oils. A playful flavor that will satisfy all your citrusy needs.
- Zero Calories
- No Sugar
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- Clear in Color
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- No Caramel Color
- Kosher & Vegan
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (355 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Stevia Leaf Extract
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible