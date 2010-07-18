The epitome of refreshment. We've replicated a classic lemon lime flavor that you already love, and re-created it in true Zevia fashion, as a natural soda with none of the bad soda stuff and a pretty delicious taste. Our Lemon Lime Twist is naturally flavored with a blend of pure lemon and lime oils. A playful flavor that will satisfy all your citrusy needs.

Zero Calories

No Sugar

No Artificial Sweeteners

Clear in Color

Gluten Free

Non-GMO Project Verified

No Caramel Color

Kosher & Vegan