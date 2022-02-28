Hover to Zoom
Zevia Ginger Root Beer Zero Calorie Soda
10 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0084942900212
Product Details
Zevia Ginger Root Beer took the rich and creamy traditional flavor that you would expect from a root beer and enhanced it with a hint of ginger. As always, Zevia Ginger Root Beer is zero calories, no sugar, no artificial sweeteners and is Non GMO Project verified.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (355 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Stevia Leaf Extract, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
