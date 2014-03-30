Hover to Zoom
Zevia Grapefruit Citrus Soda
6 ct/12 fl ozUPC: 0089477300120
Purchase Options
Product Details
We believe in smarter soda choices.
Zevia is a Stevia sweetened, all natural soda that has no sugar, no calories and no artificial sweeteners.
- No Sugar
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- Caffeine Free
- Non-GMO Verified
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
- Product of USA
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (355 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Stevia Leaf Extract, Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More