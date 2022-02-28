Hover to Zoom
Zevia Zero Calorie Creamy Root Beer Soda
10 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0084942900181
Product Details
Treat the whole family to nostalgic flavor with our new Zevia Creamy Root Beer. Whether it's warm summer nights stargazing in your backyard, dreamy days by the ocean, or indulging in a treat with your family, Zevia Creamy Root Beer takes you back to your favorite carefree days.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (355 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Stevia Leaf Extract, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
