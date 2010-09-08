Zevia Zero Calorie Ginger Ale
Product Details
Looking for a healthy alternative to conventional diet ginger ale? Brilliantly refreshing in every sip, Zevia Ginger Ale will illuminate your taste buds with its pure ingredients. With a sweet blend of real ginger and citrus oils, our Ginger Ale has a delicious taste with zero calories. With zero caffeine, it's a zesty treat you can enjoy at any time of day.
- Zero Calories
- Now Clear
- Non-GMO Verified
- Gluten Free
- No Sugar
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- Caffeine Free
- Vegan
- Kosher
- Product of USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Stevia Leaf Extract, Natural Flavors, Ginger Extract
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More