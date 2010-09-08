Zevia Zero Calorie Ginger Ale Perspective: front
Zevia Zero Calorie Ginger Ale

6 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0089477300111
Product Details

Looking for a healthy alternative to conventional diet ginger ale? Brilliantly refreshing in every sip, Zevia Ginger Ale will illuminate your taste buds with its pure ingredients. With a sweet blend of real ginger and citrus oils, our Ginger Ale has a delicious taste with zero calories. With zero caffeine, it's a zesty treat you can enjoy at any time of day.

  • Zero Calories
  • Now Clear
  • Non-GMO Verified
  • Gluten Free
  • No Sugar
  • No Artificial Sweeteners
  • Caffeine Free
  • Vegan
  • Kosher
  • Product of USA

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (355 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Stevia Leaf Extract, Natural Flavors, Ginger Extract

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
