Our orange soda is clear in color and orange on flavor, which makes it perfect for everyone. Zevia's orange soda is like biting into your favorite piece of citrus (minus the seeds, the pulp, and potential to squirt juice into your eye). It's the only naturally sweetened orange soda you should have. So go on, take a big gulp. It might just replace your morning OJ.

No Sugar

No Artificial Sweeteners

Caffeine & Gluten Free

Non-GMO Project Verified

Kosher

Vegan