Hover to Zoom
Zevia Zero Calorie Orange Soda
12 Fl OzUPC: 0089477300103
Purchase Options
Product Details
Our orange soda is clear in color and orange on flavor, which makes it perfect for everyone. Zevia's orange soda is like biting into your favorite piece of citrus (minus the seeds, the pulp, and potential to squirt juice into your eye). It's the only naturally sweetened orange soda you should have. So go on, take a big gulp. It might just replace your morning OJ.
- No Sugar
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- Caffeine & Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (855 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Stevia Leaf Extract.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More