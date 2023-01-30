Zinopolis Zinfandel Red Wine Perspective: front
Zinopolis Zinfandel Red Wine
Zinopolis Zinfandel Red Wine Perspective: left
Zinopolis Zinfandel Red Wine Perspective: right
Zinopolis Zinfandel Red Wine Perspective: top
Zinopolis Zinfandel Red Wine Perspective: bottom
Zinopolis Zinfandel Red Wine

750 mL
The Zinopolis winery in California is home to the Zinfandel grapes used to make this delicious wine. It offers flavors of sun-dried cherries and blackberry spice. It is a full-bodied wine with a slightly sweet taste. Elevate your sipping experience by pairing this Zinfandel with beef, lamb, or poultry.

  • 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
  • Grapes produced in California, USA
  • Pairs well with beef, lamb, or poultry
  • Flavors of sun-dried cherries and blackberry spice