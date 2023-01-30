The Zinopolis winery in California is home to the Zinfandel grapes used to make this delicious wine. It offers flavors of sun-dried cherries and blackberry spice. It is a full-bodied wine with a slightly sweet taste. Elevate your sipping experience by pairing this Zinfandel with beef, lamb, or poultry.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in California, USA

Pairs well with beef, lamb, or poultry

Flavors of sun-dried cherries and blackberry spice