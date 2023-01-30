Hover to Zoom
Zinopolis Zinfandel Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0083972800310
The Zinopolis winery in California is home to the Zinfandel grapes used to make this delicious wine. It offers flavors of sun-dried cherries and blackberry spice. It is a full-bodied wine with a slightly sweet taste. Elevate your sipping experience by pairing this Zinfandel with beef, lamb, or poultry.
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in California, USA
- Pairs well with beef, lamb, or poultry
- Flavors of sun-dried cherries and blackberry spice