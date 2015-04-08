Ziploc Clear/Blue Square Storage Containers with Lids - 4 pk Perspective: front
Ziploc Clear/Blue Square Storage Containers with Lids - 4 pk Perspective: back
Ziploc Clear/Blue Square Storage Containers with Lids - 4 pk Perspective: left
Ziploc Clear/Blue Square Storage Containers with Lids - 4 pk Perspective: right
Ziploc Clear/Blue Square Storage Containers with Lids - 4 pk

1.5 ptUPC: 0002570070935
  • Revolutionary food storage containers with Smart Snap Technology which makes these containers leak-proof and easy to lock
  • Lunch container with ultra-light space saving design
  • Includes 4 containers and 4 lids
  • These plastic containers with lids are safe to use in microwaves (use as directed); container may be hot after microwaving; handle with care
  • Ideal for meals prepared at home: prepare, take with you, eat anywhere you want