Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Ziploc Clear/Blue Square Storage Containers with Lids - 4 pk
1.5 ptUPC: 0002570070935
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
- Revolutionary food storage containers with Smart Snap Technology which makes these containers leak-proof and easy to lock
- Lunch container with ultra-light space saving design
- Includes 4 containers and 4 lids
- These plastic containers with lids are safe to use in microwaves (use as directed); container may be hot after microwaving; handle with care
- Ideal for meals prepared at home: prepare, take with you, eat anywhere you want