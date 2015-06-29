Ziploc® Gallon Storage Bags Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Gallon Storage Bags Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Gallon Storage Bags Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Gallon Storage Bags Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Gallon Storage Bags Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Gallon Storage Bags Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Ziploc® Gallon Storage Bags

19 ctUPC: 0002570000350
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

  • Brand Name: Ziploc®
  • Product Type: Food Storage Bag
  • Number in Package: 19 pk
  • Color: Clear
  • Number of Pieces: 20 pk
  • Length: 10-3/4 in.

Packaging Type

  • Boxed Shape: Square
  • Dishwasher Safe: No
  • Material: Plastic
  • Freezer Safe: Yes
  • Width: 10-1/4 in.
  • Microwave Safe: Yes
  • Easy open tabs
  • Discovery ACC, CON, NBR, SUP, EXP

Shipping & Return Information