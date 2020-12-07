Ziploc® Quart Storage Bags Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Quart Storage Bags Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Quart Storage Bags Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Quart Storage Bags Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Quart Storage Bags Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Quart Storage Bags Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Ziploc® Quart Storage Bags

48 ctUPC: 0002570000310
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

Protect your food with Ziploc brand storage bags.

  • Get unbeatable freshness with new Grip ‘n Seal technology
  • Features an extended tab, new, easy grip texture and a double zipper
  • Perfect for food storage – including items like meat, fish, and chicken in the refrigerator
  • Made of durable and long-lasting BPA-free plastic (Not formulated with BPA [Bisphenol A])
  • Smart Zip Plus Seal so you can enjoy unbeatable freshness
  • Safe for use in microwaves (use as directed)
  • When defrosting and reheating food, open the storage bag zipper one inch to vent