Ziploc® Quart Storage Bags
48 ctUPC: 0002570000310
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
Protect your food with Ziploc brand storage bags.
- Get unbeatable freshness with new Grip ‘n Seal technology
- Features an extended tab, new, easy grip texture and a double zipper
- Perfect for food storage – including items like meat, fish, and chicken in the refrigerator
- Made of durable and long-lasting BPA-free plastic (Not formulated with BPA [Bisphenol A])
- Smart Zip Plus Seal so you can enjoy unbeatable freshness
- Safe for use in microwaves (use as directed)
- When defrosting and reheating food, open the storage bag zipper one inch to vent