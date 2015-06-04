Hover to Zoom
Ziploc Quart Storage Bags
80 ctUPC: 0002570070950
Located in AISLE 19
Ziploc® brand Storage Bags provide unbeatable freshness with new Grip ‘n Seal technology. Our triple system seal features an extended tab, new, easy grip texture and a double zipper. The extended tab and new, easy grip seal make it easier to open and close the bag, while the airtight double zipper ensures that each plastic storage bag blocks out air, which means less wasted food and more money saved.
Benefits:
- Get unbeatable freshness with new Grip ‘n Seal technology
- Ziploc® brand Storage Bags are perfect for food storage – including items like meat, fish, and chicken in the refrigerator.
- Pack includes 80 Ziploc® brand Storage Bags made of durable and long-lasting BPA-free plastic* *Product not formulated with BPA (Bisphenol A)
- Safe for use in microwaves (use as directed). When defrosting and reheating food, open the storage bag zipper one inch to vent.
- Our triple system seal features an extended tab, new, easy grip texture and a double zipper.
