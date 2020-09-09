Ziploc® Slider Gallon Storage Bags Perspective: front
Ziploc® Slider Gallon Storage Bags Perspective: back
Ziploc® Slider Gallon Storage Bags Perspective: left
Ziploc® Slider Gallon Storage Bags Perspective: right
Ziploc® Slider Gallon Storage Bags Perspective: top
Ziploc® Slider Gallon Storage Bags Perspective: bottom
Ziploc® Slider Gallon Storage Bags

32 ctUPC: 0002570070668
Product Details

Keep your food fresh with Ziploc brand Slider Bags.

  • Pack includes 32 Ziploc® brand Storage Slider Bags made of durable and long-lasting BPA-free plastic (Product not formulated with BPA [Bisphenol A])
  • Get unbeatable protection with new Power Shield technology featuring an easy close slider, new more durable film and expandable bottom
  • Filled bags stand side by side in most refrigerators, freezers and pantries.
  • Safe for use in microwaves (use as directed). When defrosting and reheating food, open the storage bag zipper one inch to vent