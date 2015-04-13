Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Slider Zipper Quart All-Purpose Storage Bags
20 ctUPC: 0002570002150
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
Keep your food fresh! Each bag features a slider closure and an expandable bottom that opens into a flat base, helping the bag stay upright so it's easy to fill. Plus, these bags feature the SmartZip seal - it lets you hear the bag close so you can feel confident your food is protected. The slider closure makes these bags easy to open and close!
- Filled bags stand side by side in most refrigerators, freezers, and pantries
- Get unbeatable protection with new Power Shield technology featuring an easy-close slider, new more durable film, and expandable bottom
- Made of durable and long-lasting BPA-free plastic*
- Safe for use in microwaves (use as directed)
- When defrosting and reheating food, open the storage bag zipper one inch to vent
*Product not formulated with BPA (Bisphenol A).