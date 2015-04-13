Keep your food fresh! Each bag features a slider closure and an expandable bottom that opens into a flat base, helping the bag stay upright so it's easy to fill. Plus, these bags feature the SmartZip seal - it lets you hear the bag close so you can feel confident your food is protected. The slider closure makes these bags easy to open and close!

Filled bags stand side by side in most refrigerators, freezers, and pantries

Get unbeatable protection with new Power Shield technology featuring an easy-close slider, new more durable film, and expandable bottom

Made of durable and long-lasting BPA-free plastic*

Safe for use in microwaves (use as directed)

When defrosting and reheating food, open the storage bag zipper one inch to vent

*Product not formulated with BPA (Bisphenol A).