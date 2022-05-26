Ziploc® Sliding Gallon Storage Bag Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Sliding Gallon Storage Bag Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Sliding Gallon Storage Bag Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Sliding Gallon Storage Bag Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Sliding Gallon Storage Bag Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Ziploc® Sliding Gallon Storage Bag

104 ctUPC: 1002570000526
Purchase Options

Product Details

Ziploc® brand Storage Slider Bags feature new Power Shield technology with a new more durable film with an expandable bottom. These large storage bags are perfect for storing food and non-food items.

  • Pack includes 104 Ziploc® brand Storage Slider Bags made of durable and long-lasting BPA-free plastic* *Product not formulated with BPA (Bisphenol A)
  • Get unbeatable protection with new Power Shield technology featuring an easy close slider, new more durable film and expandable bottom
  • Filled bags stand side by side in most refrigerators, freezers and pantries
  • Safe for use in microwaves (use as directed). When defrosting and reheating food, open the storage bag zipper one inch to vent