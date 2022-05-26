Ziploc® brand Storage Slider Bags feature new Power Shield technology with a new more durable film with an expandable bottom. These large storage bags are perfect for storing food and non-food items.

Pack includes 104 Ziploc® brand Storage Slider Bags made of durable and long-lasting BPA-free plastic* *Product not formulated with BPA (Bisphenol A)

Get unbeatable protection with new Power Shield technology featuring an easy close slider, new more durable film and expandable bottom

Filled bags stand side by side in most refrigerators, freezers and pantries

Safe for use in microwaves (use as directed). When defrosting and reheating food, open the storage bag zipper one inch to vent