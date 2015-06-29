Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Storage Gallon Bags
38 ctUPC: 0002570000320
Product Details
Protect your food with Ziploc® brand Storage Bags.
- Unbeatable freshness with new Grip ‘n Seal technology
- Our triple system seal features an extended tab, new, easy grip texture and a double zipper
- P{erfect for food storage – including items like meat, fish, and chicken in the refrigerator
- Pack includes 38 Ziploc® brand Storage Bags made of durable and long-lasting BPA-free plastic* *Product not formulated with BPA (Bisphenol A)
- Smart Zip Plus Seal so you can enjoy unbeatable freshness
- Safe for use in microwaves (use as directed) –when defrosting and reheating food, open the storage bag zipper one inch to vent