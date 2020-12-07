Ziploc® Storage Quart Seal Top Bags Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Storage Quart Seal Top Bags Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Storage Quart Seal Top Bags Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Storage Quart Seal Top Bags Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Storage Quart Seal Top Bags Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Ziploc® Storage Quart Seal Top Bags Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Ziploc® Storage Quart Seal Top Bags

24 ctUPC: 0002570000330
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Protect your food with Ziploc brand Storage Bags.

  • Get unbeatable freshness with new Grip ‘n Seal technology
  • Our triple system seal features an extended tab, new, easy grip texture and a double zipper
  • Ziploc® brand Storage Bags are perfect for food storage – including items like meat, fish, and chicken in the refrigerator
  • Pack includes 24 Ziploc® brand Storage Bags made of durable and long-lasting BPA-free plastic* *Product not formulated with BPA (Bisphenol A)
  • Smart Zip Plus Seal so you can enjoy unbeatable freshness
  • Safe for use in microwaves (use as directed). When defrosting and reheating food, open the storage bag zipper one inch to vent

Shipping & Return Information