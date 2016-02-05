Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2patties (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 110

% Daily value*

Total Fat 2.5g 3.85% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 450mg 18.75%

Total Carbohydrate 16g 5.33% Dietary Fiber 6g 24% Sugar 1g

Protein 6g

Calcium 60mg 6%

Iron 2.7mg 15%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%