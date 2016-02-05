Hover to Zoom
Ziyad Falafel Mix
12 ozUPC: 0007426500558
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
- High In Fiber
- No Cholesterol
- Low in Fat
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2patties (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium450mg18.75%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.33%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ground Chick Peas, Ground Fava Beans, Spice Blend, Minced Onion, Garlic, Baking Soda, Salt and Sesame Seeds
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives.
