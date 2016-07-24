Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (30 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 40

% Daily value*

Total Fat 2g 2.56% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 140mg 6.09%

Total Carbohydrate 4g 1.45% Dietary Fiber 1g 3.57% Sugar 1g

Protein 2g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0.54mg 4%