Ziyad® Hummus Tahini Dip
14 ozUPC: 0007426500282
Ziyad Hummos Tahini Chick Pea Dip is ready to serve.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.54mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chick Peas, Tahini Paste, Salt, Citric Acid, Salt and Water
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives.
