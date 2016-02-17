Hover to Zoom
Ziyad Sumac Powder
12 ozUPC: 0007426501793
Product Details
The Ziyad Promise. Our promise of quality, great taste and convenience. This Sumac Powder you and your family will enjoy. We guarantee it.
- Premium Quality
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium490mg21.3%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber13g46.43%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium117mg10%
Iron7mg40%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ground Sumac, Salt
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
