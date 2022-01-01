Get one bottle of Zone Insect Repellent Spray is Picaridin-based, offering 12 Plus hours protection from mosquitoes, ticks, flies, fleas, chiggers, gnats and no-seeums. Safe, effective and Smells Great! Plus one bottle of Sensitive Skin formula which is non-scented and hypoallergenic.

. 12 Hours Plus of protection. 20% Picaridin formula with Moisturizing Vitamin E and Aloe. Non-oily, non-greasy, non-sticky formula goes on easy and smells great. Effectively repels mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, black flies, biting flies, stable flies, gnats, chiggers, sand flies and No-see-ums. Non-Toxic Low acute toxicity and low skin absorption. DEET-Free formula wont melt or damage jackets, clothing, tents, furniture, fishing line/equipment, and other plastics. Safe for all ages. Environmentally friendly. Made in the USA by EPA-approved factories. 1-4oz, 1-SS12+ hours.0.7 lbs