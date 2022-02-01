Zone Invisible Hunter Insect Repellent Spray is Non-Scented and designed with the outdoorsman in mind. Picaridin-based, offering 12 Plus hours protection from mosquitoes, ticks, flies, fleas, chiggers, gnats and no-seeums our Invisible Hunter formula is safe, effective and ideal for those needing to be invisible to the deer and turkey as well as the insects in the woods. Features . Non-scented and completely invisible to deer and turkey. DEET-Free, odorless bug spray formula. Better chemistry, better results. Long lasting, offering 12 Plus hours of insect protection. 20% Picaridin formula more effective than DEET at repelling mosquitos, flies ticks, chiggers, gnats and no-seeums. Non-oily, non-greasy, non-sticky formula goes on easy and smells great. Safe for the whole family; this odorless bug spray formula was designed for hunters and will not harm hunting clothing or gear. 4-ounce pump spray bottle Made in the U.S.A. by EPA-approved factories Specifications . Repellent Protection: 12+ hours. Capacity: 4 oz. Weight: 0.35 lbs