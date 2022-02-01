Zone Insect Repellent Spray Sensitive Skin is Non Scented and Hypoallergenic Picaridin based offering 12 Plus hours protection from mosquitoes ticks flies fleas chiggers gnats and no seeums our Sensitive Skin formula is safe effective and ideal for those with allergies and sensitive skin Features . DEET free bug spray. Better chemistry better results. Non scented hypoallergenic and safe for those with sensitive skin and allergies. Long lasting providing 12 Plus hours of protection. Our 20 Picaridin formula is more effective than DEET at repelling mosquitos flies ticks chiggers gnats and no seeums. Non oily non greasy non sticky formula goes on easy and smells great. Safe for the whole family this DEET free bug spray formula for sensitive skin won t harm your clothing or gear. 4 ounce pump spray bottle Made in the U S A by EPA approved factories Specifications . Repellent Protection 12 hours. Capacity 4 oz. Weight 0 35 lbs