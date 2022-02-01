Zone Oh Deer Animal Repellent The new standard for repelling deer rabbits raccoons squirrels chipmunks and other animals Stops deer and rabbits from enjoying the fruits of your garden labor Made with enhanced naturally repelling oils and ingredients unlike any other products on the market Long lasting application Convenient Ready to Use spray and money saving concentrate Features . Repel deer rabbits and other animals from eating your fruits vegetables flowers and other plants. All natural formula features repellent oils that masks familiar odors and tastes that forest creatures seek out. Pleasant scent to people but unpleasant to deer and rabbits. Harmless to plants and animals when used as directed. Concentrate formula mixes perfectly in a 2 gallon garden sprayer to cover up to 4 000 sqft. Ready to Use Spray bottles Specifications . Capacity 2 gallon. Weight 1 4 lbs