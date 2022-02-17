Hover to Zoom
Zoup Good Really Good Gluten Free Chicken Broth
31 fl ozUPC: 0085586800201
Product Details
The first cooking broth good enough to drink!
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (125 g)
Amount per serving
Calories4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium340mg14.78%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Chicken Broth, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
