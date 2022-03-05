Go natural with Zuke's Zukes Hip Action Peanut Butter (12x6.0 OZ). Help maintain hip and joint function with the natural goodness of glucosamine chondroitin wholefood antioxidants and eggshell membrane. Feed Hip Action and keep the adventure going.. (Note: Description is informational only. Please read the ingredient label on the product for more information and always consult your health professional with any questions prior to use.)