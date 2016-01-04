Hover to Zoom
Zum® Clean Lavender Aromatherapy Laundry Soap
64 fl ozUPC: 0066320435290
Product Details
Natural laundry soap made with 5 simple, plant-packed ingredients.
- Saponified Coconut Oil is soap that cleans naturally to effectively remove the deepest dirt and most stubborn stains.
- Essential Oils help give your dirty duds and cozy blankets a long-lasting aromatic do-over.
- Vegetable Glycerin is a natural emollient that helps soften fabrics so you no longer need the harsh stuff.