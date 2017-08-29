Hover to Zoom
Zum Face® Nourishing Facial Oil
2 fl ozUPC: 0066320446040
Purchase Options
Product Details
Master your skin's moisture balancing act daily with ultra-nourishing fatty acids and collagen-promoting, naturally occurring retinol. Extracts of real flower power encore this light elixir.
- Soaks in easily
- Great for all skin types
- Non-comedogenic
- Meadowfoam seed oil nourishes and moisturizes skin
- Fractionated coconut oil helps seal in that essential moisture with a big boost of hydration
- Rosehip seed oil easily absorbs for smooth, supple skin