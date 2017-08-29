Zum Face® Nourishing Facial Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Zum Face® Nourishing Facial Oil

2 fl ozUPC: 0066320446040
Purchase Options

Product Details

Master your skin's moisture balancing act daily with ultra-nourishing fatty acids and collagen-promoting, naturally occurring retinol. Extracts of real flower power encore this light elixir.

  • Soaks in easily
  • Great for all skin types
  • Non-comedogenic
  • Meadowfoam seed oil nourishes and moisturizes skin
  • Fractionated coconut oil helps seal in that essential moisture with a big boost of hydration
  • Rosehip seed oil easily absorbs for smooth, supple skin