Zum Gentle Facial Cleanser

8 fl ozUPC: 0066320446020
Gentle yet effective, this ultra-nourishing elixir removes dirt and makeup. A premium blend of saponified plant oils clarify pores without stripping the natural moisture your skin needs.

  • Jojoba oil helps keep the skin’s oils in balance
  • Vegetable glycerin serves as a natural humectant that’s gentle and nourishing to provide deep skin hydration
  • Lemon and geranium essential oils help soften the skin for the perfect glow, giving you that naturally illuminated aura