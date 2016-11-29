Gentle yet effective, this ultra-nourishing elixir removes dirt and makeup. A premium blend of saponified plant oils clarify pores without stripping the natural moisture your skin needs.

Jojoba oil helps keep the skin’s oils in balance

Vegetable glycerin serves as a natural humectant that’s gentle and nourishing to provide deep skin hydration

Lemon and geranium essential oils help soften the skin for the perfect glow, giving you that naturally illuminated aura