Zum Gentle Facial Cleanser
8 fl ozUPC: 0066320446020
Gentle yet effective, this ultra-nourishing elixir removes dirt and makeup. A premium blend of saponified plant oils clarify pores without stripping the natural moisture your skin needs.
- Jojoba oil helps keep the skin’s oils in balance
- Vegetable glycerin serves as a natural humectant that’s gentle and nourishing to provide deep skin hydration
- Lemon and geranium essential oils help soften the skin for the perfect glow, giving you that naturally illuminated aura