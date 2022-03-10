Zum® Lavender Hand Soap Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Zum® Lavender Hand Soap Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Zum® Lavender Hand Soap Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Zum® Lavender Hand Soap

12 fl ozUPC: 0066320444026
Purchase Options

Product Details

Plant oils turned filth-fighting soap with ingredients sourced from nature and aromatic essential oils that amp up the ordinary.

  • Natural plant oils like olive, coconut, and castor carry next-level skin hydration.
  • Essential oils boost your mood morning, noon, and night.
  • Water acts as nature’s best, preservative-free mixer while salt naturally thickens to deliver the perfect viscosity.