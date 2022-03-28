The Zyliss Kitchen Shears and Kitchen Scissors Set bring 2 useful kitchen tools together. Both are handy tools for any number of delicate jobs around the kitchen, house or garden. Use the Kitchen Shears to cut through all types of kitchen and household items, including flowers and food packaging. The Kitchen Shears and Kitchen Scissors offer heavy-duty Japanese stainless-steel blades that stay sharp for long lasting use, as well as soft touch, ergonomic handles, offering a secure grip and making any task easy on the hand. Blades can be re-sharpened.

Both tools offer non-slip soft touch handles

Micro-serrated blades for precise cuts

Zyliss 5 Year Guarantee - Dishwasher Safe

Cut boxes, strip stems, mince herbs and other delicate foods

Heavy duty Japanese stainless steel scissors and shears set