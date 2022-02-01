Filter Products

Adeept Educational & STEM Toys

3 results

Adeept RaspClaws Hexapod STEAM Spider Robot Kit for Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+/B/2B
$100.89

Adeept RaspClaws Hexapod STEAM Spider Robot Kit for Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+/B/2B

1 Piece
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Adeept DarkPaw Quadruped Spider Robot Kit for Raspberry Pi 4/3 Model B+/B/2B
$106.49

Adeept DarkPaw Quadruped Spider Robot Kit for Raspberry Pi 4/3 Model B+/B/2B

1 Piece
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Adeept RaspTank Mobile WiFi Smart Robot Car Kit for Raspberry Pi 4/3 Model B+/B
$89.99

Adeept RaspTank Mobile WiFi Smart Robot Car Kit for Raspberry Pi 4/3 Model B+/B

1 Piece
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases