Filter Products

Avon Fine Ornaments

9 results

Avon 6 White and Red Letter A Stitched Christmas Ornament
$10.99 discounted from $12.99

Avon 6 White and Red Letter A Stitched Christmas Ornament

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Avon 3 Silver and Red Snowflake with Gems '2017' Christmas Ornament
$13.99 discounted from $15.99

Avon 3 Silver and Red Snowflake with Gems '2017' Christmas Ornament

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Avon 4 Pink and Gold Pine Cone Glass Hanging Christmas Ornament
$11.99 discounted from $13.99
Low Stock

Avon 4 Pink and Gold Pine Cone Glass Hanging Christmas Ornament

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Avon 3 White and Red Youngest Child Mom's Favorite Christmas Ornament
$6.99 discounted from $8.99
Low Stock

Avon 3 White and Red Youngest Child Mom's Favorite Christmas Ornament

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Avon 3.5 Red and White Plush Apple Christmas Ornament
$8.99 discounted from $10.99

Avon 3.5 Red and White Plush Apple Christmas Ornament

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Avon 4.25 Green and Red Meow Christmas Ornament
$11.99 discounted from $13.99

Avon 4.25 Green and Red Meow Christmas Ornament

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Avon 4.75 Red and White Letter To Santa Christmas Ornament
$24.99 discounted from $26.99

Avon 4.75 Red and White Letter To Santa Christmas Ornament

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Avon Set of 3 Purple, Red and Silver Inspirational Christmas Ball Ornament Set 2.5
$10.99 discounted from $12.99

Avon Set of 3 Purple, Red and Silver Inspirational Christmas Ball Ornament Set 2.5

3
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Avon 4.75 Gold Glitter Angel Glass Hanging Christmas Ornament
$11.99 discounted from $13.99
Low Stock

Avon 4.75 Gold Glitter Angel Glass Hanging Christmas Ornament

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases