Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Filter Products
Baxton Studio Patio Seating
5 results
$
150
.
69
Low Stock
Baxton Studio Naeva Grey Upholstered Walnut Finished Wood Footstool
1
Sign In to Add
In-Store
Pickup
Delivery
Ship
$
207
.
89
Baxton Studio Valere Navy Blue Velvet Gold Button Tufted Storage Ottoman
1
Sign In to Add
In-Store
Pickup
Delivery
Ship
$
1,011
.
61
Addison Modern and Contemporary Light Brown Upholstered and Brown Finished 3-Piece Woven
1
Sign In to Add
In-Store
Pickup
Delivery
Ship
$
293
.
69
Pierce Faux Leather Lounge Chair in Dark Brown
1
Sign In to Add
In-Store
Pickup
Delivery
Ship
$
1,071
.
39
Baxton Studio MLM-210180-Grey Pamela Modern & Contemporary Polyester Upholstered Woven Rattan
1
Sign In to Add
In-Store
Pickup
Delivery
Ship
1
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases