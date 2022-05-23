Filter Products

Birds Eye Frozen Pasta & Rice Mixes

11 results

Birds Eye® Steamfresh Chef's Favorites Rotini & Vegetables in Garlic Sauce
$2.25 discounted from $2.99

Birds Eye® Steamfresh Chef's Favorites Rotini & Vegetables in Garlic Sauce

11 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Birds Eye Steamfresh Chef's Favorites Pasta & Brocccoli In Cheese Sauce Frozen Meal
$2.99

Birds Eye Steamfresh Chef's Favorites Pasta & Brocccoli In Cheese Sauce Frozen Meal

10.8 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Birds Eye® Steamfresh Chef's Favorites Chicken Flavored Rice with Broccoli Carrots & Onions
$2.25 discounted from $2.99

Birds Eye® Steamfresh Chef's Favorites Chicken Flavored Rice with Broccoli Carrots & Onions

10 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Birds Eye Steamfresh Chef's Favorite Penne & Vegetable In Alfredo Sauce Frozen Meal
$2.25 discounted from $2.99

Birds Eye Steamfresh Chef's Favorite Penne & Vegetable In Alfredo Sauce Frozen Meal

10.8 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Birds Eye® Steamfresh Quinoa & Spinach Power Blend Side
$2.79 discounted from $3.29

Birds Eye® Steamfresh Quinoa & Spinach Power Blend Side

10 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Birds Eye® Veggie Pasta™ Rotini Marinara Pasta
$3.99 discounted from $4.79

Birds Eye® Veggie Pasta™ Rotini Marinara Pasta

10 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Birds Eye® Veggie Made Rotini Alfredo Frozen Pasta
$3.99 discounted from $4.79

Birds Eye® Veggie Made Rotini Alfredo Frozen Pasta

10 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Birds Eye Steamfresh Seasoned Southwestern Style Rice with Corn Peppers & Onions
$2.25 discounted from $2.99

Birds Eye Steamfresh Seasoned Southwestern Style Rice with Corn Peppers & Onions

10 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Birds Eye Steamfresh Selects Long Grain White Rice & Vegetables
$1.49 discounted from $1.79

Birds Eye Steamfresh Selects Long Grain White Rice & Vegetables

10 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Birds Eye Veggie Made Penne with Olive Oil
$3.99 discounted from $4.79

Birds Eye Veggie Made Penne with Olive Oil

10 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Birds Eye Spaghetti Style Marinara Veggie Pasta
$3.99 discounted from $4.79

Birds Eye Spaghetti Style Marinara Veggie Pasta

10 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases