Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Filter Products
Mucinex Sinus Medicine
4 results
$
12
.
69
discounted from
$12.99
Maximum Strength Mucinex Sinus-Max Pressure Pain & Cough Medicine Caplets
20 ct
Sign In to Add
In-Store
Pickup
Delivery
Ship
$
17
.
82
Mucinex Sinus-Max Max Strength Day & Night Sinus Pressure and Congestion Liquid Gels
24 ct
Sign In to Add
In-Store
Pickup
Delivery
Ship
$
14
.
49
Mucinex® Nightshift Sinus Maximum Strength Relief Caplets
20 ct
Sign In to Add
In-Store
Pickup
Delivery
Ship
$
14
.
49
Mucinex Maximum Strength Day/Night Congestion Relief Caplets
20 ct
Sign In to Add
In-Store
Pickup
Delivery
Ship
1
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases