Filter Products

Nature Valley Protein Bars

13 results

Nature Valley™ Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Bars
$2.79 discounted from $4.69

Nature Valley™ Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Bars

5 ct / 1.42 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Nature Valley Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Bars
$7.99

Nature Valley Protein Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chewy Bars

10 ct / 1.42 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Nature Valley Peanut Almond & Dark Chocolate Protein Chewy Bars
$2.79 discounted from $4.69

Nature Valley Peanut Almond & Dark Chocolate Protein Chewy Bars

5 ct / 1.42 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Nature Valley Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Bars
$2.79 discounted from $4.79

Nature Valley Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Bars

5 ct / 1.4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Nature Valley Protein Peanut Butter Crunch Bars
$2.79 discounted from $4.79

Nature Valley Protein Peanut Butter Crunch Bars

5 ct / 1.4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
General Mills Variety Nature Valley Chewy Granola Bar 120 Case 1 Ounce
$70.90

General Mills Variety Nature Valley Chewy Granola Bar 120 Case 1 Ounce

120-.89 OUNCE
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Nature Valley Biscuit Sandwich Variety, Almond Butter & Peanut Butter, 30 Count
$37.68

Nature Valley Biscuit Sandwich Variety, Almond Butter & Peanut Butter, 30 Count

1 unit
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Nature Valley Chewy Fruit and Nut Trail Mix Bars Case
$76.50

Nature Valley Chewy Fruit and Nut Trail Mix Bars Case

12 ct / 7.4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Nature Valley Gran Bar - Crunch - Oatsn'Hny - Case of 12 - 8.94 oz
$74.99

Nature Valley Gran Bar - Crunch - Oatsn'Hny - Case of 12 - 8.94 oz

Case of 12 - 8.94 OZ each
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
General Mills Nature Valley Peanut Butter Granola Snack Bar, 1.5 Ounce -- 108 per case.
$96.90

General Mills Nature Valley Peanut Butter Granola Snack Bar, 1.5 Ounce -- 108 per case.

6-26.82 OUNCE
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Nature Valley Peanut Butter Chocolate Granola Cups, 16.2 Ounce -- 6 per case.
$97.90

Nature Valley Peanut Butter Chocolate Granola Cups, 16.2 Ounce -- 6 per case.

6-16.2 OUNCE
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Nature Valley Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Protein Chewy Bar, 22.7 Ounce -- 8 per case.
$236.90

Nature Valley Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Protein Chewy Bar, 22.7 Ounce -- 8 per case.

8-22.7 OUNCE
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
General Mills Peanut Butter Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bar 144 Case .74 Ounce
$56.50

General Mills Peanut Butter Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bar 144 Case .74 Ounce

144-.74 OUNCE
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases