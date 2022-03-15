Filter Products

Our Table Tongs

5 results

Our Table™ 2-Piece Locking Metal Tongs with Non-Slip Grip Set
$10.00

Our Table™ 2-Piece Locking Metal Tongs with Non-Slip Grip Set

Set Of 2
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Our Table™ 2-Piece Metal and Silicone Tongs Set
$8.00

Our Table™ 2-Piece Metal and Silicone Tongs Set

2 Piece
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Our Table™ 2-Piece Stainless Steel and Nylon Tongs Set
$10.00

Our Table™ 2-Piece Stainless Steel and Nylon Tongs Set

Set Of 2
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Our Table™ Metal Locking Tongs with Silicone Heads in Black
$5.00

Our Table™ Metal Locking Tongs with Silicone Heads in Black

12 in
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Our Table™ Silicone and Stainless Steel Locking Tongs in Blue
$7.00

Our Table™ Silicone and Stainless Steel Locking Tongs in Blue

12 in
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases