Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Filter Products
Our Table Tongs
5 results
$
10
.
00
Our Table™ 2-Piece Locking Metal Tongs with Non-Slip Grip Set
Set Of 2
Sign In to Add
In-Store
Pickup
Delivery
Ship
$
8
.
00
Our Table™ 2-Piece Metal and Silicone Tongs Set
2 Piece
Sign In to Add
In-Store
Pickup
Delivery
Ship
$
10
.
00
Our Table™ 2-Piece Stainless Steel and Nylon Tongs Set
Set Of 2
Sign In to Add
In-Store
Pickup
Delivery
Ship
$
5
.
00
Our Table™ Metal Locking Tongs with Silicone Heads in Black
12 in
Sign In to Add
In-Store
Pickup
Delivery
Ship
$
7
.
00
Our Table™ Silicone and Stainless Steel Locking Tongs in Blue
12 in
Sign In to Add
In-Store
Pickup
Delivery
Ship
1
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases