Filter Products

Peaktop Patio Sets

15 results

Peaktop Outdoor 28 Propane Gas Fire Pit with Tabletop and Woven Textilene Base for Garden
$345.99 discounted from $547.99

Peaktop Outdoor 28 Propane Gas Fire Pit with Tabletop and Woven Textilene Base for Garden

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Peaktop Outdoor 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set w/ Loveseat, 2 Chairs, Table, Cushions
$1,716.99 discounted from $3,298.99

Peaktop Outdoor 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set w/ Loveseat, 2 Chairs, Table, Cushions

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Peaktop Outdoor 3-Piece Stackable Patio Bistro Seating Set with Two Chairs and Table, Gray
$496.99 discounted from $954.99

Peaktop Outdoor 3-Piece Stackable Patio Bistro Seating Set with Two Chairs and Table, Gray

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Peaktop Indoor/Outdoor 4 Piece Coastal Wicker Bistro Table and Chairs Patio Set, White/Black
$479.99 discounted from $921.99

Peaktop Indoor/Outdoor 4 Piece Coastal Wicker Bistro Table and Chairs Patio Set, White/Black

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Peaktop Outdoor 30 Propane Gas Fire Pit with Tabletop and Decorative Rattan Base for Garden
$401.99 discounted from $635.99

Peaktop Outdoor 30 Propane Gas Fire Pit with Tabletop and Decorative Rattan Base for Garden

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Peaktop Outdoor Solid Eucalyptus Wood Patio Side Table with Superstone Cement Top, Gray
$71.99 discounted from $137.99

Peaktop Outdoor Solid Eucalyptus Wood Patio Side Table with Superstone Cement Top, Gray

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Peaktop Wicker Egg Patio Chair with Cushions, White/Navy PT-OF0005
$1,711.99 discounted from $2,903.99

Peaktop Wicker Egg Patio Chair with Cushions, White/Navy PT-OF0005

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Peaktop Outdoor Square 27 Propane Ceramic Gas Fire Pit with Steel Base, Black/Stone
$370.99 discounted from $504.99

Peaktop Outdoor Square 27 Propane Ceramic Gas Fire Pit with Steel Base, Black/Stone

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Peaktop Outdoor Rattan Patio Lounge Chair with Pull-Out Ottoman and Cushions, Brown/White
$158.99 discounted from $250.99

Peaktop Outdoor Rattan Patio Lounge Chair with Pull-Out Ottoman and Cushions, Brown/White

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Peaktop Outdoor 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Patio Sectional Sofa Set for Garden Deck, Brown/Navy
$1,687.99 discounted from $3,243.99

Peaktop Outdoor 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Patio Sectional Sofa Set for Garden Deck, Brown/Navy

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Teamson Home Outdoor Round Steel Base BBQ Grill Wood Burning Fire Pit, Gray
$229.99 discounted from $389.99

Teamson Home Outdoor Round Steel Base BBQ Grill Wood Burning Fire Pit, Gray

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Peaktop Outdoor Square 30 Propane Gas Fire Pit with Steel Base HF45701AA-S
$361.99 discounted from $491.99

Peaktop Outdoor Square 30 Propane Gas Fire Pit with Steel Base HF45701AA-S

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Peaktop Indoor/Outdoor Steel Swivel 3 Piece Bistro Table and Chairs Set, Tan PT-OF0003
$387.99 discounted from $658.99

Peaktop Indoor/Outdoor Steel Swivel 3 Piece Bistro Table and Chairs Set, Tan PT-OF0003

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Peaktop Outdoor Rectangular Propane Ceramic Gas Fire Pit with Steel Base, Black/Stone
$343.99 discounted from $601.99
Low Stock

Peaktop Outdoor Rectangular Propane Ceramic Gas Fire Pit with Steel Base, Black/Stone

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Peaktop HF25601AA 30 Square Gas Fire Pit, Square Gas Fire Pit Table with Cover HF25601AA
$243.99 discounted from $468.99
Low Stock

Peaktop HF25601AA 30 Square Gas Fire Pit, Square Gas Fire Pit Table with Cover HF25601AA

1
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases