Filter Products
Applesauce & Fruit Cups
198 results
$2.59
Mott's Applesauce Cups
6 ct / 4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.80
Kroger® Classic Applesauce Cups
6 ct / 4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$2.89
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.39
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$2.89
Dole® Diced Peach Cups in 100% Fruit Juice
4 ct / 4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$2.89
Dole Cherry Mixed Fruit in 100% Fruit Juice
4 ct / 4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$3.00 discounted from
$3.99
GoGo Squeez Happy TummieZ Apple Strawberry Pomegranate Spinach Organic Fruit & Veggie Pouch
4 ct / 3.2 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.80
Kroger® Cinnamon Applesauce Cups
6 ct / 4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.25 discounted from
$1.39
Kroger® Unsweetened Applesauce Cups
6 ct / 4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.39
Kroger® Mandarin Orange Fruit Cups
4 ct / 4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$3.00 discounted from
$3.79
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.59
Mott's Cinnamon Applesauce Cups
6 ct / 4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.39
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.75
Kroger® Strawberry Applesauce Cups
6 ct / 4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$3.00 discounted from
$3.79
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.39
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.39
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.39
Kroger® Cherry Mixed Fruit in Juice
4 ct / 4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$3.00 discounted from
$3.99
GoGo Squeez Happy TummieZ Apple Pear Yellow Carrot Raspberry Organic Fruit & Veggie Pouch
4 ct / 3.2 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.59
Mott's® Unsweetened Applesauce Cups
6 ct / 3.9 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.39
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.74
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$2.89
Dole® Mandarins in Orange Gel Fruit Cups
4 ct / 4.3 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.50
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.89
Dole® Peaches in Strawberry Flavored Gel
4 ct / 4.3 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.50
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.50
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$6.28
GoGo Squee Apple Apple Applesauce Pouches
12 ct / 3.2 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip