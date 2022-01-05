Filter Products
Bakery
368 results
$4.19 discounted from
$4.49
King's Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls
12 ct / 12 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.99 discounted from
$4.49
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$3.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.49 discounted from
$4.99
Bakery Fresh Goodness Blueberry Muffins
4 ct / 15 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$3.29
Wonder® Classic Enriched Hot Dog Buns
8 ct / 13 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$3.29
Wonder® Classic Enriched Hamburger Buns
8 ct / 15 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$4.49
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.99
Private Selection™ All Butter Croissants
4 ct / 9.2 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.99 discounted from
$4.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$4.99
Private Selection™ All Butter Mini Croissants
12 ct / 12 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$4.19
Arnold Gourmet Ciabatta Buns
6 ct / 23 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.99 discounted from
$4.49
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.99
Bakery Fresh Goodness Glazed Donuts
12 ct / 30 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$4.19 discounted from
$4.49
King's Hawaiian Savory Butter Rolls
12 ct / 12 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$3.79
Wonder® Enriched Dinner Rolls
12 ct / 12 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$4.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.99 discounted from
$4.49
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.50 discounted from
$1.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$4.19
Arnold® Potato Hot Dog Buns
8 ct / 16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.99
Bakery Fresh White Bolillo Rolls
4 ct / 14 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.49 discounted from
$4.99
Bakery Fresh Goodness Banana Nut Muffins
4 ct / 15 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$4.19 discounted from
$4.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.49
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.99 discounted from
$4.49
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.59
Kroger® White Brown & Serve Enriched Rolls
12 ct / 12 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.50 discounted from
$1.99
Italian Bread
16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.99 discounted from
$4.49
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.49
Bakery Fresh Goodness Glazed Donuts
6 ct / 15 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.99 discounted from
$4.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$4.99
Bakery Fresh Goodness Glazed Apple Fritters
4 ct / 16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip