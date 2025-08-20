Filter Products

Breakfast & Cereal Bars

421 results

Kellogg's Pop-Tarts® Breakfast Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries
$2.49 discounted from $2.99

8 ct
Kellogg's Pop-Tarts® Breakfast Frosted Brown Sugar Toaster Pastries
$2.49 discounted from $2.99

8 ct
Nature Valley™ Crunchy Oats 'N Honey Granola Bars
$3.59

6 ct / 1.49 oz
Pop-Tarts® Toaster Pastries Frosted Strawberry
$3.59

12 ct
Kellogg's® Nutri-Grain® Strawberry Soft Baked Breakfast Bars
$2.99 discounted from $3.39

8 ct / 1.3 oz
Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats Original Marshmallow Snack Bars
$3.19

6.2 oz
Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats Marshmallow Snack Bars Original
$4.99

16 ct / 12.4 oz
Pop-Tarts® Frosted Brown Sugar Toaster Pastries
$3.59

12 ct
Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Breakfast Frosted S'mores Toaster Pastries
$2.49 discounted from $2.99

8 ct
belVita Breakfast Blueberry Breakfast Biscuits
$4.29

5 ct / 1.76 oz
Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats Marshmallow Snack Bars Original
$9.49 discounted from $11.99

40 ct / 31.2 oz
Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Breakfast Frosted Cherry Toaster Pastries
$2.49 discounted from $2.99

8 ct
Pop-Tarts Toaster Pastries Frosted S'mores
$3.59

20.3 oz
Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Breakfast Variety Pack Toaster Pastries
$3.59

12 ct
Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Strawberry Soft Baked Breakfast Bars
$5.49

16 ct / 1.3 oz
belVita Cinnamon Brown Sugar Breakfast Biscuits
$4.29

5 ct / 1.76 oz
Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Breakfast Cookies and Creme Toaster Pastries
$2.49 discounted from $2.99

8 ct
Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Breakfast Frosted Cherry Toaster Pastries
$3.59

12 ct
Kellogg's® Nutri-Grain® Apple Cinnamon Soft Baked Breakfast Bars
$2.99 discounted from $3.39

8 ct / 1.3 oz
Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Breakfast Frosted Blueberry Toaster Pastries
$2.49 discounted from $2.99

8 ct
Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Breakfast Frosted Chocolate Fudge Toaster Pastries
$2.49 discounted from $2.99

8 ct
Pop-Tarts Toaster Pastries Frosted Chocolate Fudge
$3.59

20.3 oz
Kellogg's® Nutri-Grain® Apple Cinnamon Soft Baked Breakfast Bars
$5.49

16 ct / 1.3 oz
Kroger® Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
$2.49

18 ct / 0.84 oz
KIND Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt Bars
$13.36

12 ct / 1.4 oz
Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Breakfast Frosted Wild Berry Toaster Pastries
$2.49 discounted from $2.99

8 ct
Belvita Cranberry Orange Breakfast Biscuits
8.8 oz
Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Breakfast Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae Toaster Pastries
$2.49 discounted from $2.99

8 ct
