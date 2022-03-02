Filter Products

Chocolate Bar

680 results

Snickers® Chocolate Candy Bar
$1.19

Snickers® Chocolate Candy Bar

1.86 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Reese's Milk Chocolate & Peanut Butter Cups
$1.19

Reese's Milk Chocolate & Peanut Butter Cups

1.5 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Candy Individually Wrapped - 6pk
$4.49 discounted from $5.49

HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Candy Individually Wrapped - 6pk

1.55 oz / 6 count
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kit Kat® Crisp Wafers in Milk Chocolate Candy Bar
$1.19

Kit Kat® Crisp Wafers in Milk Chocolate Candy Bar

1.5 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
TWIX® Full Size Caramel Chocolate Cookie Candy Bar
$1.19

TWIX® Full Size Caramel Chocolate Cookie Candy Bar

1.79 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Twix Fun Size Caramel Chocolate Cookie Bars
$1.25

Twix Fun Size Caramel Chocolate Cookie Bars

3.28 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Kinder Bueno Crispy Creamy Chocolate Bars
$1.00 discounted from $1.49

Kinder Bueno Crispy Creamy Chocolate Bars

1.5 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups King Size Candy Bar
$1.99

Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups King Size Candy Bar

2.8 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Candy Bar
$1.19

HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Candy Bar

1.55 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Almonds Candy Bar
$1.19

Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Almonds Candy Bar

1.45 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
3 Musketeers Chocolate Candy Bar
$1.19

3 Musketeers Chocolate Candy Bar

1.92 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Butterfinger® Candy Bar
$69.14

Butterfinger® Candy Bar

1.9 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Snickers® Fun Size Chocolate Bars
$1.25

Snickers® Fun Size Chocolate Bars

6 ct / 3.4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bar
$1.19

Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bar

1.55 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Twix® Caramel Chocolate Cookie Bar Sharing Size Pack
$1.50 discounted from $1.99

Twix® Caramel Chocolate Cookie Bar Sharing Size Pack

3.02 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Snickers® Milk Chocolate Candy Bar Sharing Size
$1.50 discounted from $1.99

Snickers® Milk Chocolate Candy Bar Sharing Size

3.29 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Hershey's Extra Large Milk Chocolate Bar
$1.99

Hershey's Extra Large Milk Chocolate Bar

4.4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Hershey's Milk Chocolate Snack Size Candy Bars
$1.50

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Snack Size Candy Bars

8 ct / 0.45 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Kit Kat® Snack Size Wafer Bars
$4.39
Low Stock

Kit Kat® Snack Size Wafer Bars

10.78 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kit Kat® Milk Chocolate Wafer King Size Candy Bar
$1.99

Kit Kat® Milk Chocolate Wafer King Size Candy Bar

3 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Butterfinger® Fun Size Candy Bars
$1.00

Butterfinger® Fun Size Candy Bars

6 ct / 3.9 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Milky Way® Milk Chocolate Candy Bar
$1.19

Milky Way® Milk Chocolate Candy Bar

1.84 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Crunch® 100% Fun Size Milk Chocolate Candy Bars
$3.00 discounted from $4.00

Crunch® 100% Fun Size Milk Chocolate Candy Bars

10 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Milky Way® Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars
$1.25

Milky Way® Fun Size Chocolate Candy Bars

3.36 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kit Kat® Crisp Wafer in Milk Chocolate Candy Bars
$1.50

Kit Kat® Crisp Wafer in Milk Chocolate Candy Bars

8 ct / 0.5 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Almonds King Size Bar
$1.99

Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Almonds King Size Bar

2.6 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases